Kirby F. Smith of Philadelphia, Pa. passed away on November 7, 2019 of complications of a fall. He was 78 years old. He is the beloved husband of Mary Ellen (nee Farrell) Smith. The loving father of Nicholas (Rachel) Smith. Devoted grandfather of Justin and Brandon Smith of Upper Darby, Pa. Mr. Smith had been a public relations director at several Philadelphia arts organizations and universities before his retirement. They included the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, the University of the Arts, and the University of Pennsylvania. In the “70s through the ‘90s he was known as a frequent visitor to the newsrooms of the 3 Philadelphia newspapers bringing news releases in person and chatting up the reporters. He spent 13 years in New England working for the New England College and the Massachusetts School of Law. He and his wife, Mary Ellen returned to Philadelphia to be closer to family. After his retirement he enjoyed 10 years as a substitute teacher, five of those years he taught at the Laboratory Charter Schools in Philadelphia. Mr. Smith was born in Manila, Phillippines on April 9, 1941 to Alfred T. and Tamara (nee Seredkina) Smith. His father was a civilian Naval Employee and after the Japanese invasion in December of 1941, Kirby and his mother spent part of the occupation in Japanese camps until they were liberated in the spring of 1945 and returned to America. Mr. Smith meanwhile had re-enlisted in the Navy and eventually lost his life aboard A Japanese prison ship. Mrs. Smith remarried and Kirby was brought up by them in Pawtucket, Rhode Island until Kirby moved to Philadelphia in 1959 to attend the University of Pennsylvania where he graduated in 1963. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11 am in St. Mary’s Church Hamilton Village 3916 Locust Walk Phila., Pa. where you may greet the family after the service. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mr. Smith’s name to either The American Civil Liberties Union P.O. Box 60173 Phila., Pa. 19102 or to the . (www.stretchfuneralhome.com)
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 17, 2019