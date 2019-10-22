|
|
Larry Shane passed away on Monday October 7th at his home in Springfield where he had lived the last 40 years. Larry was born October 11th 1936 in Philadelphia, PA to Henry & Irene (Gellar) Shane. He graduated from Olney HS in 1954 and was drafted into the U.S. Army & honorably discharged in 1958. He earned a scholarship to play baseball at Utah State & graduated in 1961. On November 12th 1965 he married Barbara Frank in Philadelphia. Larry was employed at West Philadelphia HS as a teacher, guidance counselor, & football coach. He left the district to pursue a full time position at Villanova University as Head Baseball Coach and later as a faculty member in the Athletic Department until his retirement in 1998. He coached the USA baseball team in Israel’s Maccabiah Games in 1985, 1989, & 1993 winning two gold & a silver medal. He was inducted in to the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. Larry also maintained close ties with the Villanova community and was proud to be inducted in to the Villanova Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 2012. He continued to be active in retirement in various coaching positions at The Haverford School & Friends Central School. Larry was also well known at both the Wallingford Arts Center & the Main Line Arts Center for his work in stained glass, pottery, and sculpting. Larry was a loving father, husband, and friend to all. He is survived by his two sons Brian Shane of Narberth, PA & Andrew Shane of Ardmore, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Shane (Frank) in 2015.
Published in Main Line Media News on Oct. 27, 2019