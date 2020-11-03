Laurence Mead Morgan of Waverly Heights in Gladwyne, PA died peacefully on October 21, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 82. Larry was the son of Jessica Morris Morgan and Kenneth Bushnell Morgan of Ridgewood, New Jersey. He graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1955 and Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut in 1959. He married the love of his life, Harriet Hand, also of Ridgewood, in 1961. They were married for 58 years until her death, one year ago. Larry was the beloved father of Elizabeth Morgan Pendleton (Nathaniel) of Avon OH, Samuel W. Morgan (Dawn) of Berwyn PA, and David S. Morgan (Vanessa) of Portland OR. He was the loving grandfather of Mack, Hannah, Julia, John, Jessica and Liam. He will be sadly missed by his older brother, David B. Morgan (Gail) of Dallas, TX. In college, Larry majored in History and was an enthusiastic member of the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity. His interest in history and politics became a lifelong passion and he could often be found reading historical biographies of American leaders. This wealth of knowledge, along with an amazing sense of humor, became an instant attraction to those who knew him. After college, he served as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard on Staten Island. In 1962 he began a 30 year career in sales & marketing working for IBM. He enjoyed creating engaging training programs for the sales team at IBM and excelled in marketing for their manufacturing divisions in Newark, Poughkeepsie, Rochester, Philadelphia and Atlanta. Larry was extremely active with St Peter’s Church in the Great Valley. He was on the vestry and served as Rector’s Warden several times. He led two major capital campaigns to build an addition to the historic church and to construct a new worship building, called the bank barn. He proudly served as the church’s project manager during this award-winning new construction. Among his many interests, Larry most enjoyed telling stories, debating issues with friends, and sailing off the coast of Maine with his family. A private funeral will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift may be made to stjamesphila.org
. Refer to Laurence’s online obituary (www.maugergivnish.com
) for updates in late Spring regarding a Memorial Service, pandemic conditions permitting. www.maugergivnish.com