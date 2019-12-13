|
Lavalette M. Boles was born in Richwood, KY in 1918, then moved to Wayne, PA where she grew up and lived her life. She graduated from Radnor High School in 1935. She was one of eight children of Olivia Bedinger Ranson and Charles Stowe Boles. Her siblings who have all predeceased her were: Scudder Boles, Elizabeth Merrill, Olivia Whitney, Dorothy Trout, Lila Ripley, Barbara Croll, and the baby Charles Stowe Boles who died in infancy. Her working life was as a secretary for Chas Kurz Co. for 40 years. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family in Europe and the United States. She volunteered with Red Cross, Radnor Historic Society and Meals on Wheels. She raised and loved her Yorkshire Terriers. She is survived by 14 of her 16 nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. She passed away at home on Oct. 19th. Because she was an avid reader, no flowers please but donations may be made to the Radnor Memorial Library.
Published in Main Line Media News on Dec. 22, 2019