Lawrence Dean Hurst, 83, of Audubon, PA, formerly of King of Prussia, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was the husband of Joan Wadsworth Hurst with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Hillsdale, Michigan, on March 31, 1937, he was the son of the late Dallas and Marie (Boman) Hurst. Dean was a 1955 graduate of Reading High School in Michigan. He served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. He received degrees from the International Business College of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Ursinus College. He was employed by American Baptist Churches in Educational Ministries for 28 years holding various positions in the financial field and then at Vanguard as an account administrator for 7 years. After retirement, he continued to enjoy working with finances as a Certified Financial Planner and volunteering with AARP to prepare taxes. Dean was an active member of Bankers Baptist Church in Michigan and Upper Merion Baptist Church in King of Prussia, PA. He was involved with Valley Forge Kiwanis Club for many years and enjoyed gardening, especially growing roses. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and being the biggest fan at his grandchildren’s activities. He cherished the memories of growing up on his family farm in Michigan and later sharing those memories on vacations with his children and grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Dean is survived by two children, Shelley (Kevin) Meenan of Wayne, PA and Deborah (Kenneth) Chiarello of Berwyn, PA; five grandchildren, Marissa and Elizabeth Meenan and Matthew, Cailyn and Ella Chiarello; three siblings, Maxine (Dean) Scoville of Hillsdale, MI, Karen (Frank) Johnson of Qunicy, MI, Tom (Sue) Hurst of Reading, MI and sister-in-law Janice Hurst (Jonesville, MI). Dean was preceded in death by his parents and brother Marvin Hurst. Due to the restrictions in place from COVID-19, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dean’s memory may be made to the L. Dean and Joan Hurst Scholarship Foundation at abouthccf.org
or mail to Hillsdale County Community Foundation, PO Box 276, Hillsdale, MI 49242 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinson’s Research https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate