Lawrence T. Adelberger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence T. Adelberger, Jr. “Ted” of Berwyn, Pa. passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2020 at his home in the presence of his family. He is the husband of 65 years to Joyce M. (nee MacGillivray) Adelberger. Ted is the loving father of Lawrence T. “Ted” (Kathy) Adelberger, III, Daniel J. Adelberger, Kenneth M. (Brooke) Adelberger, and Christine Adelberger (Darren) Lamphere. He is the devoted grandfather of Brian D. (Christine) Adelberger, Kimberly (Matthew) Kotch, Jordan Adelberger, Jean Adelberger, Kendell (Tim) Griscillo, Carson Adelberger, Jeffrey B. Lamphere, Christopher M. Lamphere, and Megan C. Lamphere and great grandfather of Samantha Kotch. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Adelberger (Subb). Ted was born and raised in Wayne, Pa. He was a graduate of Malvern Prep Class of ’51. After graduation he attended Villanova University but left to enlist in the United States Navy, where he served his country during the Korean Conflict. Following his Naval service he joined his father at Adelberger Florist and Greenhouses. In 1970 he took over ownership of the business, retiring in 1998. Adelberger Florist and Greenhouses stood in Wayne, Pa. for 125 years. As a long time business owner in Wayne, Ted enjoyed his membership in the Wayne Rotary Club and was a founding member of the Rotary hunting and fishing club. He was a lifelong member of St. Katherine of Siena Parish. He enjoyed summers in Ocean City, New Jersey. Due to the pandemic situation the services will be private to the family, however the interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery in West Conshohocken, Pa. Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:15 am. The family is planning a celebration of Ted’s life later once this pandemic situation eases. This website will be updated as the information becomes available.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Main Line Media News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved