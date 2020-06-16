Lawrence T. Adelberger, Jr. “Ted” of Berwyn, Pa. passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2020 at his home in the presence of his family. He is the husband of 65 years to Joyce M. (nee MacGillivray) Adelberger. Ted is the loving father of Lawrence T. “Ted” (Kathy) Adelberger, III, Daniel J. Adelberger, Kenneth M. (Brooke) Adelberger, and Christine Adelberger (Darren) Lamphere. He is the devoted grandfather of Brian D. (Christine) Adelberger, Kimberly (Matthew) Kotch, Jordan Adelberger, Jean Adelberger, Kendell (Tim) Griscillo, Carson Adelberger, Jeffrey B. Lamphere, Christopher M. Lamphere, and Megan C. Lamphere and great grandfather of Samantha Kotch. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Adelberger (Subb). Ted was born and raised in Wayne, Pa. He was a graduate of Malvern Prep Class of ’51. After graduation he attended Villanova University but left to enlist in the United States Navy, where he served his country during the Korean Conflict. Following his Naval service he joined his father at Adelberger Florist and Greenhouses. In 1970 he took over ownership of the business, retiring in 1998. Adelberger Florist and Greenhouses stood in Wayne, Pa. for 125 years. As a long time business owner in Wayne, Ted enjoyed his membership in the Wayne Rotary Club and was a founding member of the Rotary hunting and fishing club. He was a lifelong member of St. Katherine of Siena Parish. He enjoyed summers in Ocean City, New Jersey. Due to the pandemic situation the services will be private to the family, however the interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery in West Conshohocken, Pa. Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:15 am. The family is planning a celebration of Ted’s life later once this pandemic situation eases. This website will be updated as the information becomes available.



