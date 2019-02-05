|
|
Lawrence Washington Earle, of Bryn Mawr, PA, who survived the sinking of a ship by a German U-Boat and two plane crash landings due to enemy fire in WW II, passed away peacefully at his home on January 30, 2019. Lawrence was a son of George H. Earle, 3rd, Pennsylvania’s Governor from 1935 to 1939. Born in Philadelphia, he was a first year student at Harvard when he enlisted in the Army to join the Allied fight in WWII. He was picked to join the newly formed Office of Strategic Services (OSS) and work in the intelligence services in the Balkans. The situation changed so rapidly in Europe that he was then instead transferred to the Pacific theatre. Where, instead of the OSS, he was assigned to the US Army as an intelligence officer. Mr. Earle fought through some of the bloodiest campaigns of the war including Guadalcanal and the Solomons, (where he was wounded and received a Purple Heart with cluster), the Philippines and finally, the Marshall Islands and Enewetak. As a Colonel he spent a short time in occupied Japan before returning home to Philadelphia where he was assigned as C.O. of the German POW camp in Grays Ferry until the enemy soldiers were repatriated, after which he took over the Army recruiting offices on Market St. until April ’46. A civilian again for three years, he was called up again to serve in intelligence in South Korea. He served in Seoul until the armistice. Then again in 1967 he was reactivated and found himself in Southeast Asia for assignments in counter intelligence in the Vietnam War. Wounded again in a hard helicopter landing, he left the active military for good in 1971. He did, however, continue to work as a contractor for the CIA until the late seventies. He was honored on August 2, 2018 with a Congressional Gold Medal for his service as a counterintelligence officer with the Office of Strategic Services. Lawrence, lived for many years in Annapolis MD as he was an avid fisherman, hunter and golfer. He most enjoyed spending winters in Naples, Florida with his wife, Sylvie, who predeceased him in 2013. Lawerence is survived by five of his six children, Lawrence D. of San Antonio, TX, Louis M. of Austin, TX, Valerie Earle of Tallahasee, FL, Potter of Churchville, PA and Melanie Lynagh of Merion Station, PA, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the Church of the Redeemer on Saturday, February 23rd at 11 a.m. STUARD FUNERAL – NEWTOWN SQUARE SIX GENERATIONS SINCE 1822
Published in Main Line Media News on Feb. 10, 2019