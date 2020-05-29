Lee Joseph Brown, age 82, loving husband to Barbara L. (McClatchy) for 55 years of Coatesville, PA, formerly of Malvern, PA, died peacefully with family at his side on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Lankenau Hospital. Born on March 25, 1938, in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia, PA, and is preceded in death by his parents, James L. and Marguerite (Flynn) Brown and brother James L. Brown. He proudly attended Our Lady of Lourdes, Malvern Preparatory High School and graduated from Villanova University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. He served in the US Army from August 1960 to June 1963 as Communications Specialist rank SP4, including 2 years stationed in Japan. Lee was a caring and dedicated assistant administrator at Bryn Mawr Terrace for over 35 years. Along with his wife, Lee is survived by his sister Jane (Brown) Michener, his 6 loving children, Dennis (Lisa), Donna (Eric), Kenneth (Tricia), Daniel (Alyson), Karen (Tom), and Scot (Jeffery). He was the proud grandfather of 18 devoted grandchildren and one great grandchild and one on the way. Lee was always known for his devotion to and love of faith, family, service and friends. When not with his family celebrating many milestones or helping them, Lee could be found serving others, whether it be attending daily mass, delivering Meals on Wheels, serving as a Medicare educator or serving his Church through community service. Lee also cherished his time with friends playing poker, golf and tennis. We are sincerely grateful to all of the healthcare providers for their dedication to maximize his quality of life. We thank God for the gift of his life and the blessing of the time we all spent with him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a socially distanced visitation and Funeral Mass, celebrated by Rev. Michael Fitzpatrick, on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at the St. Peter’s Church 2835 Manor Rd. Coatesville, PA. Visitation will be from 9-10:30am, with the rosary beginning at 10:30 followed by his Funeral Mass at 11am. Live streaming will begin at 10:45am and can be viewed by visiting www.DellaFH.com, (go to Lee’s obituary and press the video recorder icon). Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Missionaries of Charity 344 E. 146th St. The Bronx, NY 10451 and Respect Life Committee St. Peter Parish 2835 Manor Rd. West Brandywine 19320. Arrangements are being handled by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith and Boyd Funeral Home of West Chester, PA.
Published in Main Line Media News from May 29 to Jun. 7, 2020.