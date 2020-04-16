|
Leon David Stanaitis, 85, of Haverford, died on April 12, 2020. Born in Mt. Carmel, PA, he trained as a carpenter in Chester and studied engineering at Drexel University. He spent his professional life in construction, serving for many years as Vice President for Estimating with LF Driscoll Company, where he participated in the construction of many of Philadelphia’s iconic structures. During his career he also worked with Linpro and RM Shoemaker. Leon and Carolyn, his wife and partner of 37 years, spent their leisure time in their homes in Haverford and Cape May, NJ, and on their boat, The Champagne Lady, which they kept in Rock Hall, MD, for 25 years. They traveled extensively in the Caribbean and Virgin Islands and frequently spent time in the Florida Keys. In the last decade of his life, Leon could be found with his signature cigar enjoying the pleasures of their gardens at their home in Haverford, or devising ingenious solutions for dubitable needs in the company of his beloved Yorkies. Leon is also survived by his daughter, Sandra Lee, son Steven, stepdaughter Alyssa O’Sullivan, and stepson Logan Welde. He has four grandchildren: Ariana and Hunter Stanaitis, and Leighton and Logan O’Sullivan. His absence is deeply felt by his many friends and former colleagues. A small memorial gathering will be planned for later in the year; interment will be private. Donations may be made in his memory to the Hospice program at Bryn Mawr Hospital, where he received exceptional care during these difficult times. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 19, 2020