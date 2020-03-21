|
|
Lewin B. Barringer, Jr., of Haverford, died March 9, 2020. He was 80 years old. Lewin was a man larger than life. It would take a book to capture his effervescent personality, sense of humor, indomitable spirit, and his incurable optimism in the face of so many obstacles that confronted him in his later years, with severe physical impairments. A lifelong resident of the Main Line, Lewin attended The Haverford School, then Kent School, Kent CT. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the United States Army Airforce, following in the footsteps of his famous father, Lewin B. Barringer, War Department Director of the American Glider Program in WWII. Lewin pursued his flying as a serious avocation, belonging to the Soaring Society of America. Mr. Barringer graduated from Ohio University, in 1967, with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, beginning his career as a Financial Analyst at Girard Bank. He soon managed his own investments, including substantial real estate, for the rest of his life. In 1967 he married Lydia Rigor, of the Philippines. They raised three children, Helena, of Bethesda, MD, Elizabeth, of, Newark, OH, and Lewin B. Barringer, III of Drexel Hill, PA. Lewin was an extensive world traveler, having been to every continent, except Antarctica. He loved Africa. He was a self-made birder and an avid coin collector. He was a member of the Meteoritical Society, a scholarly organization dedicated to the study of planetary science and the origins of our solar system. As befits a typical intellectual, there was hardly a subject on which Lewin was not conversant. With all his gifts, Lewin was best known as a pragmatist. He was not impressed by material things, but rather by people, and had many lifelong friends to attest to that. He was a man of great integrity, and expected the same of others. Not altogether patient, it might be said that he did not suffer fools gladly. Lewin is survived by his beloved wife, Lydia, of 53 years, daughters, Helena Melley (Charles), Elizabeth Smith (Mark), and Lewin B., III; five grandchildren: Colin, Ryan, and Declan Melley, Maya and Zoe Smith; a brother, Harlan, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 18th, 2020 at 10AM, St. David’s Episcopal Church, 763 S. Valley Forge Road, Wayne PA 19087. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to AmericanCancerSociety.org STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 22, 2020