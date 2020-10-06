1/1
Lia Skillern Dalstrom
Lia Skillern Dalstrom (nee) Martucci passed away peacefully at her home at Shannondell in Audubon Pennsylvania on September 27, 2020. Lia was born on July 11, 1928 in Ardmore Pennsylvania. She spent her early years in Italy and upon returning to the United States attended Sacred Heart School in Philadelphia and later graduated from Haverford High School. She went on to Harcum Junior College graduating with a degree in Administrative Marketing. Lia married Ross Porter Skillern in 1950. The couple resided in Ardmore and later Plymouth Meeting. Ross proceeded her in death in 1993. Lia was a wonderful mother and an entrepreneur. She opened a hat and gloves store in Norristown and Conshocken. As a milliner she and her mother designed and created fashions that were sought out and worn by many elegant Montgomery county ladies. Later she was self-employed as a party planner and bridal consultant. Finally, she was the first woman head administrator at the Hayes Manor Retirement Home and was instrumental in bringing women into the previously male only retirement home. Lia enjoyed entertaining, golf, boating, dancing, gardening and interior decorating. She was an active member of her church and volunteered on numerous committees and boards. She married Ted Dalstrom in 1995 who pre-deceased her by one month. Lia is survived by her daughter Lisa Porter Skillern Gresh and son-in-law Perry Gresh (Eliza Porter, Leila Catherwood, Virginia Ross, Julia Skillern and William Perry) as well as her daughter Sara Ross Skillern and son-in-law Eric Kramer, M.D. (Ross Porter Kramer Skillern and Penn Madison Kramer Skillern) Service will be held Friday, October 9th at 11 am. At Westminster cemetery in Bala Cynwyd. In lieu of flowers Donations may be sent to Hayes Manor, Plymouth Meeting Historical Society, Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice. STUARD FUNERAL - NEWTOWN SQ. A Family Tradition Since 1822

Published in Main Line Media News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
