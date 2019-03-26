|
|
Lina (nee Angelozzi) Cappelli passed away on March 24, 2019, at the age of 89 of Devon, PA formerly of Teramo, Italy. Wife of the late John Cappelli. Loving mother of Piero, Maryann (Dean) Theodos and John (Carmia) Cappelli. Mother-in-law to Kathleen Cappelli. Devoted grandmother to Michael, Andrew, Gabrielle, Gianna, Christofer, Gabriel, Christina (Steven) Mathe, Alex (Alicia) Theodos, & Nicholas Theodos. Great-grandmother to Henry Thomas Mathe. Also survived by 3 sisters, Irma, Iolanda, and Marisa. She arrived to the US through Wilmington, DE in 1954. In 1960 Lina and John moved to Berwyn and opened their first tailor shop. In 1965 they moved Cappelli Tailors to Strafford, PA. where it still exists today. Lina was dedicated to her work as a designer & seamstress up until her retirement in 2014. Lina will be most remembered for her devotion to her faith, family and career. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Berwyn, PA. Visitation will be Saturday 10-11:00 am in the church. Interment will be private. In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions can be made to: Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA. 18901. Arr by the Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA. 19301.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 31, 2019