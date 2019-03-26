Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Monica’s Catholic Church
Berwyn, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Monica’s Catholic Church
Berwyn, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lina Cappelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lina Cappelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lina Cappelli Obituary
Lina (nee Angelozzi) Cappelli passed away on March 24, 2019, at the age of 89 of Devon, PA formerly of Teramo, Italy. Wife of the late John Cappelli. Loving mother of Piero, Maryann (Dean) Theodos and John (Carmia) Cappelli. Mother-in-law to Kathleen Cappelli. Devoted grandmother to Michael, Andrew, Gabrielle, Gianna, Christofer, Gabriel, Christina (Steven) Mathe, Alex (Alicia) Theodos, & Nicholas Theodos. Great-grandmother to Henry Thomas Mathe. Also survived by 3 sisters, Irma, Iolanda, and Marisa. She arrived to the US through Wilmington, DE in 1954. In 1960 Lina and John moved to Berwyn and opened their first tailor shop. In 1965 they moved Cappelli Tailors to Strafford, PA. where it still exists today. Lina was dedicated to her work as a designer & seamstress up until her retirement in 2014. Lina will be most remembered for her devotion to her faith, family and career. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Berwyn, PA. Visitation will be Saturday 10-11:00 am in the church. Interment will be private. In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions can be made to: Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA. 18901. Arr by the Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA. 19301.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now