Linda Ann Welling Haley Darrach, age 63, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Haverford, PA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on August 10, 2020. She was born in Passaic, NJ, in 1956 to the late Henry and Eleanor (Haley) Welling. Linda was a graduate of Harriton High School in Rosemont, PA. She was a longtime employee of Bryn Mawr Trust. Linda was in the Rotary Club in Media and Newtown Square and was part of the Family Support Line. She is survived by her life partner Vincent Elliott, of Wilmington, DE, daughter Allison Darrach, son-in-law Matt Bricketto of Wilmington, DE, daughter Kaitlyn Darrach of Havertown, PA, her children Peyton Elizabeth and Ronan Thomas, her sister Maureen Haley of Hatboro, PA, and brother Steven Haley of King of Prussia, PA. At this time services will be held for family with a public memorial service at a later date. Contributions may be made in her name to Stand Up To Cancer, Make checks payable to SU2C, P.O. Box 843721, Los Angeles, CA 90084-3721 or https://standuptocancer.org/donate/