Dr. Linwood Theodore Lawrence, Jr, M.D. (“Ted”) 99, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 at the Quadrangle Retirement Home in Haverford, Pa. Dr. Lawrence led a life characterized by steadfast service to his country, his Church, the medical profession, his family and his wife of 68 years, Mary Tarquinio Lawrence. Dr. L. Theodore Lawrence, Jr. was born on February 13, 1921 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the oldest of three sons of Linwood and Martha Hughes Lawrence. He graduated from Germantown High School in 1938 and was the class Valedictorian. He graduated from Haverford College with a B.S. degree in 1942 and was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. Upon his graduation he joined the U. S. Navy and was sent to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. for Officer’s Training, where he became a “90 Day Wonder”. He was as an Engineering Officer aboard two destroyers, the USS Amman and the USS Anthony, while serving in the Pacific theater. He fought in the battle of Leyte Gulf, supported multiple marine landings, was hit by a kamikaze plane and was stationed in Tokyo Bay until his deactivation in 1946. He served in the Naval Reserves as a Medical Officer until he retired as a Commander in 1968. After his discharge from active duty, he attended Medical School at the University of Pennsylvania. It was while he was a resident at Bryn Mawr Hospital, that he met a young nurse and the love of his life, Mary Tarquinio. After marrying in 1951 and having their first son, Steve, also born at Bryn Mawr Hospital, Ted and Mary moved to Long Beach, California, where their other four sons were born. Choosing to serve his fellow veterans, he worked at the Long Beach Veterans Hospital until 1963, when he transferred to the Wilmington Veterans Hospital. In 1967 he transferred to the Philadelphia Veterans Hospital as Chief of Cardiology. In this capacity he pioneered cardiac catheterization procedures and taught at the Medical College of Pennsylvania. After a brief retirement in 1980, he returned as a Cardiac Consultant at the Haverford State Hospital until 1995. He coauthored several medical text books, was a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, a member of Mensa and was selected to the Legion of Honor. He was a meticulous gardener whose produce furnished many highly delectable salads. A special place for Ted was the rustic family camp on Lower Goose Island, Casco Bay, Me. He spent his summers growing up working with his two brothers in the marine biology lab run by their father, which developed a life-long love of the outdoors and the sea. He later vacationed there with his family and the precious time spent there with his wife, sons and extended family was a highlight for many years. He is survived by his sons Roy (Janet), Geoff (Sheena), Bill (Nancy) and Dr. Tom Lawrence (Susan), his 11 grandchildren Alex (Ella), James (Shelly), Dr. Rebecca Lawrence (Kyle), Teddy, Kyle, Daniel, Luke (medical student), Michael (Katie), Victoria, Trevor and Matthew Lawrence and his two great grandchildren Leo and Cameron Lawrence. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Mary, his brothers David and John and his oldest son, Steve. The Lawrence family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at the Quadrangle, whose special care to their parents in their final years was greatly appreciated. A Memorial service will be held in June at the Lower Merion Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation in his name.



