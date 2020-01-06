|
|
Lois T. Bromley of Delray Beach, FL, died peacefully at Waverly Heights, Gladwyne, PA on December 23rd, 2019, at the age of 97. She was born on February 14th, 1922 in Queens, NY to the late Arthur Wellesley Thompson and Evelyn Philips Thompson. She was a graduate of Bayside High School, Class of 1939 in New York City. She was an active supporter of Bryn Mawr Hospital and the Devon Horse Show, where she was a Co-Chair of Devon Horse Show and Country Fair. She was a member of Merion Cricket Club, Haverford, PA, Gulf Stream Bath and Tennis Club, Gulf Stream, FL and The Edgemere Club, Dingmans Ferry, PA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She was the wife of the late Richard N. Bromley and mother of Richard N. Bromley Jr. (Joan Eltonhead), Nancy Bromley Boyd, Arthur Wellesley Thompson Bromley (Janet Lewis) and Cynthia Philips Bromley (John Pettibone). She is also survived by 3 granddaughters, Sarah Ashburn Bromley Maclean, Emilie Sawyers MacFarlane, and Elizabeth Eltonhead Bromley; and twin great grandsons, Angus Bromley MacFarlane and Henry Sawyers MacFarlane. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Bryn Mawr Hospital. Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc. www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Jan. 12, 2020