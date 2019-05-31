|
Lois M. Ostermayer, 92, of Coatesville, PA, passed away on May 28, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1926, she was the daughter of the late George J. and Katherine I. (nee Rife) Meng and was predeceased by her step-mother, Mary L. (nee McGhee) Meng. Lois received her Master’s degree and worked as the Upper Branch Manager of the Cape May Library. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. Most of all Lois loved the Ocean City, NJ, beach. Lois was the loving mother of Michael G. Ostermayer (Robin), Catherine A. Gausch and Rebecca L. Cohen (Mark); grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sister of George J. Meng and the late Ruth A. Moser. She was predeceased by husbands Owen J. Giblin and William H. Ostermayer. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10:00-10:30 AM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080 followed by her Memorial Service 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made by check to “Cape May County Library-Children’s Materials” at Cape May County Library, 30 Mechanic Street, Cape May Courthouse, NJ 08210. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in Main Line Media News on June 9, 2019