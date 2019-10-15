|
|
Lorna M. Bosin, 88, of Newtown Square, PA passed away on Saturday October 5, 2019. Lorna was the wife of the late Robert D. Bosin. Surviving are 3 children: Tamara L. (Scott) Smith, Daniel E. (Debra) Bosin and Steven R. Bosin. Lorna was also blessed with 4 grandchildren. Funeral Services are private by the request of the family. There will be a celebration of life service at Dunwoody Village. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.
Published in Main Line Media News on Oct. 20, 2019