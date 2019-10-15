Home

Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Lorna M. Bosin

Lorna M. Bosin Obituary
Lorna M. Bosin, 88, of Newtown Square, PA passed away on Saturday October 5, 2019. Lorna was the wife of the late Robert D. Bosin. Surviving are 3 children: Tamara L. (Scott) Smith, Daniel E. (Debra) Bosin and Steven R. Bosin. Lorna was also blessed with 4 grandchildren. Funeral Services are private by the request of the family. There will be a celebration of life service at Dunwoody Village. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.
Published in Main Line Media News on Oct. 20, 2019
