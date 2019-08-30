|
|
Louise “Lucy” Coxe Ballantyne, age 61, of Beaufort, NC, passed away at home on August 28th, 2019, after a year long battle with cancer. She is survived by husband John Ballantyne and children Nancy Ballantyne, 33, of Durham, NC, Ian Ballantyne, 30, of Wilmington, NC, and Margot Ballantyne, 28, of Charlotte, NC. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA to Theodore and Marjorie Coxe she spent her childhood in Gladwyne, PA and attended the The Baldwin School. She was the sister of Julie Freund of Freeport, ME, Hugh Coxe of Claremont, CA, and Theodore Coxe Jr. of Bryn Mawr, PA. Lucy was educated at Wheaton College in Norton, MA, majoring in Art History, and spent summers as a ski instructor in Switzerland. She lived and worked in New York City at the Guggenheim Museum and Sotheby’s. While working as an editor at Unique Homes magazine, she met husband John. They moved out of the city to Chappaqua, NY to start a family, and later to Clinton, NJ. Husband John’s magazine publishing career took the family to Greensboro, NC where they lived for 20 years. Lucy was a homemaker and active volunteer in the children’s schools and extracurricular activities. She played recreational tennis and loved taking annual ski trips out West. Once the children left home she returned to school for her real estate and paralegal licenses. She was a practicing paralegal in Havelock, NC until her cancer diagnosis last year. Lucy was a constant support for her husband and children. She was a loyal friend to many. She fought a courageous battle against cancer and will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be held in both Philadelphia, PA and in Beaufort, NC in the upcoming weeks. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Published in Main Line Media News on Sept. 8, 2019