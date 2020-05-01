Louise H. McKeown
Louise H. McKeown (nee DiLorenzo) 95 passed away at Bellingham Retirement Community, in West Chester, PA on April 29, 2020. Louise was a longtime resident of Strafford, PA and a member of Our Lady of the Assumption parish in Strafford. She was the beloved wife, for almost 50 years of the late Francis J. McKeown, and the loving mother of Marilyn McGorty (Patrick), Sandra Stephenson (Gary), Lisa DeLaurentis (Michael) and Luanne Sprenkle (David). She is survived by ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Louise hosted many family dinners and was an excellent cook. In the summers she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at her Ocean City, NJ home. Her grandchildren, especially, have great memories of summer visits there. Louise worked for TV Guide Magazine until her retirement at age 80. Her parents, Francisco and Rosario DiLorenzo and her sisters: Margie, Annina, Amelia, Beatrice, Evelyn and Albina all predeceased her. Services are private. Arrangements are being handled by the Alleva Funeral Home, 1724 Lancaster Avenue, Paoli. PA, 19301. To extend condolences visit their website. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Strafford, PA.

Published in Main Line Media News from May 1 to May 10, 2020.
