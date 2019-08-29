|
On Tuesday, August 13th, 2019, Louise Pressler Wilde Miller died at age seventy-six after a long illness. A loving wife and stepmother to four, she was the only child of Bertram M. and Florence Wilde. She graduated from Beaver College in Glenside, PA and received a master’s degree from Villanova University. She married George John Miller, Esq. on March 22, 1986. She is remembered for her business acumen, mischievous spirit, skilled needlework, and affection and generosity towards her grandchildren. She had a great love of dogs and spent her life with a series of bright, spirited cocker spaniels. She is preceded in death by her parents and her step-son, Paul V. Miller. She is survived by her husband, and stepchildren, Kate Miller, PhD, Meg Miller Derrick and Jonathan Miller, as well as her grandchildren, Blakeley and Sean Derrick, Lowell West, Finnegan Miller and Chelsea Ellison; as well as her cousins, Norman and Alan Wilde, and their children Norman Wilde III, Karen Wilde Lloyd, and Suzanne Wilde Ade, Laurie Wilde, Alan Wilde, Jr. and Douglas M. Wilde. A memorial service will take place on September 22nd, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the music room of Beaumont at Bryn Mawr, 601 N Ithan Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the trustees of Gettysburg College.
Published in Main Line Media News on Sept. 8, 2019