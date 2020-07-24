Lovina Anne Brendlinger Carroll, 95, of Wayne PA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 22, 2020. To all who truly knew her, she was Lovey. Lovey was born, February 20, 1925, the third of five daughters to Emanuel Leidy and Marguerite Kneule Brendlinger in Norristown PA. Her upbringing instilled core values that guided her for 95 years: family, education, service to others, and the preservation of a great sense of humor. After serving as editor for her Norristown High School Year book and graduating at the top of her class, Lovey went on to Bryn Mawr College. At her 40th reunion from Bryn Mawr, she stated “It is no secret that I am an advocate of women’s colleges, Bryn Mawr in particular…it was at this college I gained a sense of identity, independence and self-worth as well as a superb academic education.” After graduation in 1946, she continued to serve Bryn Mawr in many different capacities including Alumnae Director, volunteering at the Owl Library and Class President. She met Stuart H. Carroll in her beloved Ocean City NJ. They were happily married for 58 years and raised two sons and two daughters. Lovey taught her children and their spouses how to be parents, a gift that lives on to the next generation. As one of the Brendlinger sisters, Lovey helped to keep a large and far-flung extended family together in a time when families were often fractured by the pressures of a changing society. Lovey’s work with educational institutions throughout Delaware County changed the landscape for students in many different schools including Strafford Friends School, the Woodlyn School, and Radnor Schools. She was a founding member of Hill Top Preparatory School for students with learning differences. She stated that it was one of her “most satisfying experiences.” Her contributions to St. Luke Lutheran Church for over 50 years as a teacher, committee chair, archivist and many other volunteer positions will be remembered and treasured by those who were lucky enough to work with her. Lovey raised a family, was a devoted wife and friend, but also listed 5 full-time paid jobs, 22 part-time paid jobs and 40 part-time volunteer jobs in her experience as of 1986. She never lost her sense of humor or willingness to serve others – she left this world a better place and all who knew her will treasure her memory. Lovey is survived by her children, J. Douglas (Kathy) Carroll, Marguerite Carroll Zelenz, and Elizabeth Carroll (Doug) Hanson; grandchildren, Sean, Charlie, Jackie, Anna, Rosemary and Kyle; one great grandson, Morrison; sisters, Rosalie Smith and Mary Woodland; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stu; her son, Stuart, Jr.; and her sisters Elizabeth DaCosta and Marguerite Robinson. Given these uncertain times, a private family service and interment will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lovey’s memory to Bryn Mawr College Alumnae Fund or St. Luke Lutheran Church, Devon PA. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
