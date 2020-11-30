It is with sad yet grateful hearts that we share the passing of our mother, Margaret Carroll Mullen Carney, on November 20, 2020. After a short battle with Covid, Margaret Carroll went peacefully thanks to the loving and caring medical and hospice teams at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Her spirit lives on in her three daughters, Carroll Carney Robertson (Rusty Shaw), Susan Carney Fahey (Robert), and Resie Carney Flaherty (Pat) - aka The Carney Girls. She was a loving grandmother to Craig William (Beth) Robertson and Jefferson Carroll (Ritika) Robertson; Liam Michael, Sean Aloysius and Meghan Anne Fahey; Ian (Marcy Rosenberg), Heather and Meredith Flaherty. She was blessed in 2019 with her first great grandchild, Warren Carroll Robertson. She is also survived by her Godsons Richard Beston, Craig H. Robertson and Bob Dagit. Her smile, warm hello, and caring heart will surely be remembered by all who knew her. She was a proud graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, Overbrook and Rosemont College. Margaret Carroll was predeceased by her loving husband of 33 years, William M. Carney, Jr.; her parents, Carroll Richard Mullen, MD and Helen Dougherty Mullen; and sister Susan Carroll Mullen. Margaret Carroll took pride in her many years of service to St. Francis Country House, receiving the St. Francis Medal in 1988 in recognition of her many years of volunteer service, which included the founding and establishment of the St. Francis Gift Shop; Rosemont College, where in addition to years of volunteer service, she served as a Director of Alumnae Relations; Sacred Heart Academy, and Wheels Medical Transportation. She was a longtime member of the Overbrook Golf Club, and treasured her time with the “Tennis Ladies”. Her biggest source of joy and fulfillment was raising her three daughters and seeing her 8 grandchildren grow to be kind, loving and caring young adults. Margaret Carroll will be missed by many. Due to COVID concerns, Services will be planned once we can all gather to celebrate her life safely, and in true Irish fashion. In lieu of flowers, we respectfully request donations in Margaret Carroll’s memory to Main Line Health Hospice (240 Radnor Chester Rd, Radnor PA 19087) or Sacred Heart Academy Bryn Mawr (480 S Bryn Mawr Ave. Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 https://www.shabrynmawr.org/support-sha/make-a-gift-online
). Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com