Margaret McLean Daly, of Villanova, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at her daughter’s home while summering in Montana. Services will be in the autumn in Pennsylvania. Peggy was born in 1922 to Henry James McLean, a Philadelphia builder and Helen Hare McLean. She was the oldest of six; the late Elizabeth Cancelmo, Henry (Buddy), James, and surviving Suzanne O’Connor and Donald. Peggy was married for 38 years to the late Charles Anthony Daly Jr. They are survived by their children Paul Charles, Andrew McLean (wife Courtney), Alexandra Sloane McCue (husband Donald) and Charles Anthony IV (wife Julie), along with grandchildren Griffin McLean Daly, William Christian Bullitt, Conor McKenna Daly, Grace Alexandra Daly, Aidan Thayer Bullitt, Caroline James Daly and Finnegan Brien Daly. Peggy worked at The Marketplace Design Center in Philadelphia for over 30 years and was a bridal consultant on the Main Line for almost 40. Peggles, as she was lovingly called by her grandchildren, will be remembered as a witty, smart and beautiful woman who was equally adored by her family as she adored all of us.
Published in Main Line Media News on Sept. 8, 2019