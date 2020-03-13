Home

Margaret A. (Peg) Manley (nee King), age 99, a long-time resident of Radnor Township, died peacefully on March 5, 2020. Born on February 28, 1921, in Bryn Mawr, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Bernard J. Jr. and Anna Scannell King. She was predeceased by brothers: Bernard, Charles and Eugene King. Peg was raised in Garrett hill, Pa. before moving to Wayne, Pa. in the 1950s. She was married to David W. Manley and was a loving mother to W. Michael (Carole) and David J. Manley. She was also the proud grandmother of Christopher M. Manley. A production worker, homemaker and mother, she loved to bake and try new recipes. For years, each child’s birthday was celebrated with her special chocolate chip angel food cake. She was a member of St. Katharine of Siena Church for 70 years. A celebration of life was held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Katharine of Siena Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Avenue, Wayne, PA. At the request of the family, there was no visitation before the service and the interment was private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Peg’s name to St. Katharine of Siena School, 116 S. Aberdeen Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 22, 2020
