|
|
Margaret McDevitt Biddle, 72 of Wynnewood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26 from Ovarian Cancer. Lovingly known as “Pixie” she graduated from The Convent of the Sacred Heart in 1965, from Mount Vernon College in 1967 (now part of George Washington University), then attended the Sorbonne and the Ecole du Louvre in Paris. After she returned from Europe, she worked in the travel business for Thomas Cook & Son. She also was very involved early on with the Philadelphia Committee to End Homelessness, and the Anti-Graffiti network. An avid gardener she exhibited at the Philadelphia Flower Show much of her adult life. For 30 years, Pixie was a devoted member of the Community Clothes Charity helping to raise millions of dollars with their annual resale event of designer fashions and more. She also served on the Women’s Board of the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. But her most significant work was for the Philadelphia Society for the Preservation of Landmarks as the Director of their Road Scholar program (formerly known as Elderhostel). For 25 years she shared her love of Philadelphia with the world through the interesting programs that she developed and ran that brought many travelers from all over the world to experience the best of this City’s cultural institutions and special events. Pixie is survived by her three daughters, Agatha Biddle, Virginia Biddle and Lauren Biddle Kain (Daniel) and her former husband, Gardiner S. Biddle. Grandmother to Caroline and Meredith Kain, she is also survived by many nieces and nephews: Marion McDevitt Jacob (Terry), Vince McDevitt (Kristen), Thomas Park (Lisa), Maretta Park Moorhead (John), Eileen Park Doyle (Mike), Richard Park (Meg). She is also survived by 21 great nieces and nephews, and 7 great great nieces and nephews and her older sister Eileen Park. Pixie was predeceased by her brother Vincent P. McDevitt and her stepson, Alexander H. Biddle. Funeral services provided by William C. McConaghy Ltd. of Ardmore and will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made in Pixie’s name to PA ABLE, a tax deductible savings account to help support her beloved special needs daughter, Agatha Biddle. Account #914200709-01 PA ABLE, P.O. Box 219414, Kansas City, MO 64121, or to Sacred Heart Academy Bryn Mawr.
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 12, 2020