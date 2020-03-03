|
|
Marian Louise McClellan Mueller “Mawa” passed away on January 31, 2020, at her home in Worcester, PA. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul, her six children David, Lynn Allen (Michael), Elisabeth Brown (Michael), Richard (Patti), Barbara, and Paul (Danine), 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and sister Norma Butera. Marian was born in Nashville, TN on July 14, 1932. She lived in Argentina S.A., Richmond, VA and Wilmington, DE. She graduated from Ursuline Academy, Wilmington, where she played basketball, then attended University of Delaware where she met Paul and married in 1954. They settled in Wilmington DE, moved to Surrey England, then back to the Philadelphia area in 1970. Marian worked as a playground monitor at Wayne Elementary, then on to restaurant management at LaSorda’s, Kimberton Inn and St David’s Inn where she worked for 20 years. After retirement, she was active in meals-on-wheels and was a die-hard Phillies, Sixers and EAGLES fan! Services will be held on March 14th at Visitation BVM Church, Trooper Rd, Norristown, viewing at 10 am, mass at 11 am. Contributions in lieu of flowers to the Foundation for Fighting Blindness.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 8, 2020