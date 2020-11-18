Marianne Shaw Schmitt died in Phoenixville, PA on November 12, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 87 years young. Born in Louisville, MS, she was raised in Memphis, TN and Aberdeen, MS, and played baritone in the Aberdeen High School marching band. She graduated from the Mississippi University for Women (the “W”) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Speech and Journalism. Out of college, she served as a cub reporter for The Columbus Dispatch, and earned her own column “PSHAW!” from 1955-1956. She moved north to Baltimore, MD to serve as Technical Editor for Westinghouse Ordnance, meeting the new tech writer, her soon-to-be-husband Phillip T. Schmitt. Together, they produced manuals for the Mark 45 Torpedo. After what they both agreed was a stormy courtship, the two were married in 1960 in Aberdeen, MS. They started their family life in Drexel Hill, PA, and in the times that Phillip worked abroad for the US Space Program, Marianne somehow raised five children across the states of Pennsylvania, Alabama, and Mississippi, circling back to Malvern, PA as home base for the remainder of her life. While the kids were elementary age, Marianne served as Head Librarian for the Kathryn D. Markley Elementary School, further solidifying her love of books. She was a Brownie/Girl Scout Leader, a Cub Scout Leader, the President of the PTO, and an enthusiastic Band Booster for Great Valley High School’s marching band in Malvern, PA. She worked for B.G. Balmer & Company insurance agency before taking up the notepad again as reporter and editor for The Suburban Advertiser in Exton, PA. She was promoted to Managing Editor at the well-respected weekly paper, The Suburban & Wayne Times, in Wayne, PA. After a long career at The Suburban, she was part of the ‘dream team’ that launched a new newspaper on Philadelphia’s legendary Main Line. Its inception brought accolades to the region. Under Marianne’s editorial leadership, the weekly Main Line Life was voted “Best Community Paper in the Nation” in 2001, and for many years to come. Marianne retired from the newspaper industry begrudgingly, stating that her press pass would be sorely missed (no more free performances?) She was well-known at local theatres, especially The People’s Light & Theatre Company in Malvern, PA. One of her great joys was having met the actress Tallulah Bankhead in person on a New England theatre-hopping joyride in her college days. Marianne’s wit, wisdom and spunky demeanor generated many lasting friendships. She enjoyed crosswords (in pen!), writing, reading, gardening, shopping with her children and grandchildren (using the “Grandma Gold Card”), road trips, little league championships, tea houses, Celtic festivals, sports, antiques & auctions, live music, and a ‘wee dram’ when paired with witty conversation. She is survived by her five children: Stephanie (Philip) Marabella of Sinking Spring, PA; Gretchen (Thomas) Burton of Lantana, TX: Karl Schmitt of Reading, PA; Jeanne (Edward) Alleva of Phoenixville, PA; Buck (Dawn) Schmitt of Coatesville, PA, ten grandchildren, one great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Phillip T. Schmitt, her sister Frances Shaw Loeblich, and her two brothers, Herbert Dudley “Buck” Shaw and William Shaw, both WW II veterans. Arrangements will be made by Mauger Givnish Funeral Home in Malvern, PA (www.maugergivnish.com
). Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA.. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the The Military Order of the Purple Heart (www.purpleheart.org
) or the SPCA (www.bvspca.org
) www.maugergivnish.com