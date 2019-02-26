Home

Marie-Louise Riley

Marie-Louise Riley Obituary
Marie-Louise (Mally) Vanneman Riley, age 93, widow of C. Madison Riley, Jr., died on February 7, 2019. A resident at Dunwoody Village, Mrs. Riley was born and raised in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Sarah Hanson Vanneman and Paul Vanneman Jr. Mrs. Riley was a graduate of Ravenhill, served on their board for many years, and attended Laval Universite, Quebec, Canada. Active and dedicated volunteer at Dunwoody Village and Associated Services for the Blind, where she brailled many books over 25 years. She loved her Cape May summers... Former member of the Savoy Company (G&S), Merion Cricket, The Acorn Club, Wissahickon Badminton Clubs, and the Junior League of Philadelphia. Survived by her four children, Hunter, Madison III, Marshall, and Van Riley, their spouses, and 10 grandchildren. Services and internment private.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 3, 2019
