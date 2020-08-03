1/
Mario Anden, 76, died peacefully on Thursday July 30th at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Mario was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Paraluman (Par), and is survived by his son, Marvin, of New York City. Mario has many family members around the world but most of them are still in his native Philippines. A private ceremony for immediate family and friends will be held at Calvary Cemetery on August 7th. STUARD – NEWTOWN SQUARE A Family Tradition for Six Generation

