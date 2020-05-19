Marjorie Battles Baird
Marjorie Battles Baird (“Margie”), cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully May 17, 2020, at Beaumont at Bryn Mawr, at the age of 91. Her parents were Winthrop Hilton Battles and Marjorie Gibbon Battles of Media, PA. After graduating from Vassar College in 1949, Margie married her high school sweetheart, Samuel Boyer Davis Baird (“Sam,” Princeton, 1948), and they moved to Winnetka, IL, where they began raising their family. As Sam’s business career blossomed, Margie marshaled moves between Philadelphia, Boston, and Chicago, making legions of loyal friends at each stop. Amidst moving vans and family commitments, she was determined to pursue her passion for teaching and learning. Margie earned a master’s degree at Boston University in 1974 and served as a reading specialist at Weston High, New Trier, and her alma mater, Shipley School. Gardening, reading, art, pets, and birding were just a few of Margie’s many passions. She had a talent for joy, for singing, and for the art of friendship, which she graced with her sunshine-filled smile. Margie treasured her relationships with friends and family, none more than her bonds with grandchildren Althea, Dylan, Matthew, Jeffrey, Elisabeth, Molly, and Sam Baird and great-grandchild Joujie Alarcon. Margie is also survived by sons Bo Baird of Andover, MA, John Baird of Durham, NC, Jim Baird of Takoma Park, MD, and daughters-in-law Kathy Baird, Aminda Baird, and Greta Ehrig-Baird. Husband Sam Baird passed away in 1991. With her marriage to John Joline from 1998 until his death in 2010, Margie continued affinities for Princeton and travel. Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. David’s Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margie’s memory to Planned Parenthood of Southeastern PA. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS

