Mark McAlpine, 57, of Media, PA died suddenly of natural causes at home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Mark’s incredibly active mind and thirst for learning led him to earn degrees in both engineering and law. He graduated from Lehigh University with a BS in Mechanical Engineering and an MS in Manufacturing Systems Engineering. Mark also earned his JD degree from Temple University. Mark was a devoted and adoring father to Elizabeth and Emma McAlpine. He loved them unconditionally and would do absolutely anything for them. Mark was so proud of their accomplishments and never missed a game, show, or performance regardless of the time or distance. Mark shared his love of the outdoors with his girls by taking them on annual camping trips, hikes up Hawk Mountain, and fishing. They also enjoyed regular weekend pizza-movie marathons. When Mark was not spending time with his family, he was a dedicated runner who completed in several Broad Street Runs and the Marine Corps Marathon. Mark loved working with all levels of Game and Fish Law Enforcement. He served as the Deputy State Game Warden in the Southeast Region for 14 years and, true to Mark’s character, he was always willing to lend a helping hand to any fellow officer in need. Mark was an active member of his Lehigh University fraternity including president of the Alumni Association. Mark was also a member and co-president of the Lower Merion Players Booster Club. Mark greatly enjoyed trips to upstate NY to visit his family. He enthusiastically participated in all holidays, birthdays, and family celebrations. Mark is survived by his beloved daughters, Elizabeth and Emma McAlpine, his dear friend and mother to his children, Robin Lacey, and his loving Lacey-Moses-Meacham-Taylor family. A memorial service celebrating Mark’s life will be held at a State Park in Pennsylvania with family and friends in June. During this period of uncertainty in the world, Mark’s family encourages you to find peace in nature, and support one of the many great state lands that Pennsylvania has to offer. In our hearts, always.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 29, 2020