Dr. Martha Turner-Leonetti
Dr. Martha Turner-Leonetti died at home in Villanova on June 2nd, 2020 at age 78. She was a prominent psychiatrist in Bryn Mawr, and was a pioneer in incorporating innovative modalities to treat addictions and PTSD. A graduate of Temple University Medical School, she was on staff at The Institute of the Pennsylvania Hospital before moving to Bryn Mawr and founding the STAR program. She was very active in supporting the work of the Natural Lands organization in preserving open lands for the public use. She is survived by her husband, Robert Leonetti and two brothers, Thomas Turner and Robert Turner, and two nephews, Justin and Ryan. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS

Published in Main Line Media News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
