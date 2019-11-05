|
|
Mary Alice (Carter) Shields, “MAC or M.A.”, age 79, passed away peacefully, at home, in the early morning of Friday, November 1, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE, she grew up in Radnor and remained a lifelong resident of the Main Line. Mary Alice would want to be remembered most as a beloved and caring mother and grandmother, as well as a cherished and devoted friend. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. As a parent and grandparent, Mary Alice loved unconditionally and made countless personal sacrifices in order to provide for her family. Throughout her life, Mary Alice modeled love, strength, independence, hard work, determination, and perseverance – qualities that will remain indelibly etched in their memories. A graduate of Radnor High School, Class of 1958, Mary Alice went on to enjoy a successful career in real estate that spanned more than two decades. In addition to serving as an licensed agent, broker, and manager, Mary Alice had the opportunity to train and mentor many agents, as well as give back to her field as a member of the New Castle City Board of Realtors, and as chairwoman of the PA Professional Standards Panel. She cared deeply about the work, her colleagues, and the individuals they served. During her life, Mary Alice enjoyed a variety of personal interests. She was an avid reader, adored animals, fashioning her home, working in her yard, following football, watching old movies, and keeping abreast of local, US, and world news. Mary Alice enjoyed reflecting on historical, current, and political events. A natural leader, she was also generous in sharing her personal perspectives with family and friends. Most of all, she treasured her friends, especially those who remained by her side since childhood. Beautiful both inside and out, Mary Alice will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her. Mary Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Alice Worthen and William Burt Carter; stepfather Wayne H. Riser; sister Dorothy Carter Gill; and son Carter (Scott) Shields. She is survived by her sister, Flora (Barry) Carter Roberts; daughters Terry Shields and Tracey (John) Carey; son Arthur Shields, Jr. (Becky); grandchildren, Deborah Shields (Brian Victoria), Alexis, and Olivia Shields; James (Jasmine) and Micaela Carey (Ben Bell); and great-grandchildren Carter, Elaina, Addilynn Shields Victoria, and Cameron Carey; niece Dana Roberts; and nephews Ethan and Brendan Gill, and Burt Roberts. A celebration of her life and burial is planned for 11:00 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the George Washington Memorial Chapel, 2000 Valley Forge Park Rd, King of Prussia, PA, 19408. A reception will follow at nearby Black Powder Tavern, 1164 Valley Forge Rd, Wayne, PA, 19087. The family would like to share their deepest appreciation for the love and wonderful care shown their mother by the team of healthcare providers at Chester County Hospital - Penn Medicine and Penn Hospice at Chester County. In lieu of flowers, donations, in Mary Alice’s name, to the Humane Society or the , are encouraged.
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 10, 2019