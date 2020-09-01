Mary & Richard Jackson Mary Louise Thompson Jackson, 85, of Paoli, died Friday August 7. She was born to the late Lyle and Marie Thompson on June 18, 1935 in Stuart, Iowa. Mary graduated Salutatorian from Stuart High School in 1953 and from Iowa State University in 1957 with a degree in Chemistry and Technical Journalism. She met Richard Jackson in a chemistry lab while attending ISU and they married on June 18, 1959 in Ackley Iowa. They lived together in Washington, DC and Grand Island, NY, before relocating to Paoli in 1971. Mary was an editor for Chemical and Engineering News until she retired in 1964 to become a mother and homemaker. She was Julie Child’s #1 fan and poured her energy into creating culinary masterpieces, planning awesome dinner parties, Super Bowl fêtes, and hosting Bridge for her dear friends. She loved to travel and took memorable trips across the US and internationally. Mary and Richard were opera fans and attended performances around the world and were season ticket holders to the Philadelphia Opera. Mary is survived by her two daughters Kelda Marie (Georg Heidelmann) from Kansas City MO and Katharine Ann (Joseph Huebsch) from Golden Valley, MN; and also by her four granddaughters Amelia and Gretchen Huebsch and Sophie and Isabel Heidelmann. A service will be held at Paoli Presbyterian Church. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Richard Kay Jackson, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Richard was born on January 25,1932 to Opal May and Victor Allen Jackson in Davenport Iowa. The youngest of three brothers, he spent his childhood raising rabbits, fishing, and getting into mischief. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1949, Iowa State University (Chemistry) in 1957 and George Washington Law School in 1965. He worked as a chemist for the US Department of Agriculture in Peoria Illinois; as a patent examiner at the US Patent and Trademark Office while attending law school at night; as in-house patent counsel at Hooker Chemical in Grand Island, NY; and then at Wyeth Pharmaceutical in Radnor PA. His acreage in Paoli PA was his pride and joy, and he spent many happy hours on his John Deere tractor mowing the back pasture, fencing, and clearing brush. He kept a small flock of sheep for as long as we can remember. He had a love/hate relationship with all the travel his wife Mary subjected him to; and despite the bellyaching did enjoy it; especially the trips to New Zealand and Puerto Rico. Richard is survived by his brothers Victor (Elaine) Jackson of Las Cruces NM, and Peter Jackson from Springfield MO; by his daughters Kelda Marie (Georg Heidelmann) of Kansas City MO and Katharine Ann (Joseph Huebsch) of Golden Valley, MN. He will be greatly missed by his four granddaughters, Amelia and Gretchen Huebsch, and Sophie and Isabel Heidelmann. A service will be held at Paoli Presbyterian Church.



