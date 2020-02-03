Home

Mary Ann Barrett MacCain passed away at the age of 95 on February 1, 2020 at Meadowood Retirement Community. She is survived by her brothers Dean Barrett and Melvin Barrett, her son Stephen Mygatt and daughter Louise Mygatt, and was predeceased by her other son, Thomas Mygatt. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She grew up in Calumet, OK, moved east after World War II with her first husband, Frederic E. Mygatt, III, and settled in Narberth in 1956. She was married to James P. MacCain, II, from 1973 until he predeceased her in 2004. She had a very successful career at Livingston Publishing Company, followed by work at Lankenau Hospital as Medical Staff Secretary, and finally for over 25 years was an award-winning realtor with Duffy Real Estate Company. A memorial service will be held in the Health Center of the Meadowood Retirement Community in Lansdale, PA, on Sunday, February 16 at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “WePAC” (West Philadelphia Alliance for Children), 5070 Parkside Ave., Suite 1414, Philadelphia, PA 19131), whose mission is to promote childhood literacy. Online condolences may be made to the family atwww.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Feb. 9, 2020
