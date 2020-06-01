Mary Ann (nee Bradley) Becattini, 80, of Devon, PA passed away in her home on Saturday May 23, 2020. Mary Ann was born in Birmingham, Alabama to John Gordon and Margaret Frances Bradley. She graduated from John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham in 1957. She is predeceased by her parents and three brothers John G. Bradley, Jr., James O. Bradley and Samuel J. Bradley. She worked in her family’s businesses in Berwyn and Malvern, PA, including Neater Pets and The Bagel Factory Management Co. for over 30 years. She was an avid artist and tennis player. She loved her family, her country, traveling and nature. She had a strong Catholic faith and was proud of her Irish heritage. Her passion and greatest joy in life was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. At her core, she was made to nurture children and is thought of by many nephews, nieces and others as their “second mom”. Mary Ann was selfless and caring and made everyone feel loved. Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband, and best friend of more than 58 years Fernando Becattini, her sons Fernando Becattini, Jr. and his wife Jacquelyn Nissley Becattini, David Brian Becattini and his wife Lynette Roberts Becattini, seven grandchildren; Jacquelyn Sara Becattini Shortall, David Brian Becattini, Jr., Gabriella Sira Becattini, Niccolo Fernando Becattini, Katherine Margaret Becattini, Michael Robert Becattini and John Matteo Becattini, great-granddaughter Aubrey Mary Shortall, brother Thomas Edward Bradley and sister Margaret Jean Bradley. We will miss you and love you forever. Funeral Services will be held at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Berwyn, PA at 11:00 am on June 9th, 2020. Guests may call on the family between 10:00 and 11:00. The church requires that all guests wear masks. The Becattini’s and St. Monica’s request that all attending respect and observe social distancing regulations. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Mary Ann’s memory to Thoracic Oncology at Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center via http://givingpages.upenn.edu/Becattini. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Main Line Media News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.