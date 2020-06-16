Mary Ann Rohrer Bailey, Wayne, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at her home on May, 23, 2020 at age 90. She was born in Lancaster, Pa to Robert Barr Rohrer and Sarah Dorothy Grove Rohrer on July 8, 1929. Following graduation from The Lancaster Country Day School in 1947 she graduated from Centenary Junior College and Toby-Coburn School for Fashion Careers where she majored in fashion merchandizing. While at Centenary she was vice-president of the Women’s Athletic Association and was prominent in making the student body sports conscious. Mary Ann was an exceptional athlete. She played a variety of sports including field hockey, swimming, tennis and paddleball. Golf, a sport she learned from her father, became her favorite and one she enjoyed into her eighties. She played competitively at the Philadelphia Country Club and The Merion Golf Club. She met Donald Owen Bailey on a blind date and was married on April 10, 1954. They recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. They had four children, Lisbeth Bailey Veghte (Walter III), Barbara Ann Bailey, Virginia Rohrer Crockett (David, Jr), Donald Andrew Bailey (Maureen), ten grandchildren: Tyler Owen Veghte, Sarah Bailey Veghte, Andrew French Crockett (Katherine), Tucker Rohrer Crockett (Karla) , David Maxwell Crockett, Robert Parker Scott Crockett, Warren Callahan Bailey, Andrew Sean Bailey, Eliza Rohrer Bailey and Jane Catherine Bailey; 5 great grandchildren: Caroline, Reilly, Jack, Lucia and Kiely Crockett. She is also survived by her closest friend since the 7th grade, Marjorie C Coxe (Jerry), her Goddaughter, Julie Coxe Freund and her nieces, Sara Peterson and Susan Peterson (Ray St Francis). Known as Mary, Mary Ann, Rohrka and Mimaw by her grandchildren she was most remembered as M.A., a nickname that began in college and was perpetuated by her husband, D.O. M.A. had a love for American history and American antiques. She was a tour guide at Independence Hall for many years, actively involved in an antique study group and volunteered at the Philadelphia Antiques Show that benefited The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She was an avid gardener with an eye for color. Whether M.A. was planting flowers in the garden or making beautiful flower arrangements, red was always a constant color. She had tons of friends from the Avalon group that loved to play backgammon and Gin Rummy, to her multiple recreational and competitive bridge groups and the game nights where couples gathered for fun, laughs and some friendly competition. She loved entertaining and spending time with her close friends in Avalon and at home in Wayne. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister and brother in law Sara Louise and Peter A. Peterson. Mary Ann was a proud supporter of Brian’s House as a result of her daughter, Barbara Ann’s participation in their programs for several decades. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Brian’s House INC. Please note Mary Ann Bailey/CPS Activities Fund. 757 Springdale Dr, Exton, Pa 19341.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store