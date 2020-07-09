Mary Anne Preston Wright of Gladwyne, Pennsylvania passed away on July 5th 2020 at Lankenau Hospital at the age of 76, in the loving embrace of her husband Scott. Mary was born May 26, 1944 to Hazel and Malcolm Preston of Bala Cynwyd, and graduated from Lower Merion High School in 1962. She attended McGill University in Montreal, ultimately graduating Magna Cum Laude with honors in psychology from Bryn Mawr College in 1997. She was the loving mother of three children: Katie Azaria (Hank), Amy Amoroso (John) and David Wright (Jessica Wasilewski), and had three deeply beloved grandchildren: Hal, Marco, and Hazel. Mary had a deep sense of civic duty, spending many years as an elected official, serving on both the Lower Merion school board and the Lower Merion board of Commissioners. She also ran for state office. From the age of 6 she enjoyed summers at the family cottage in Ontario Canada, where she made many lifelong friends. Many summers were also spent at the beach in Avalon, New Jersey, where family reunions were graciously hosted by Mary. She spent her last years at Waverly Heights in Gladwyne, where she participated in several volunteer and community activities. She was a voracious reader, and loved country music, animals, writing poetry, cooking, and traveling to see family. She had an insatiable love of learning, and never stopped exploring the world around her. Mary is fondly remembered for her engaging personality, great sense of humor, devotion to her family, and not to be forgotten is her laughter, so brilliant it could light up a room. Her Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may made made in her memory to www.wearedream.org/donate
or Mailed to: Dream, Attn. Advancement, 1990 2nd. Ave., NY, NY 10021. Her Arrangements were entrusted to Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home www.chadwickmckinney.com