Dear Dr. Wright,

I was so sorry to read of your wifes death.

I only met her once when you and she were at the Walnut Street Theater. She was very gracious as she met, yet another, of your former patients.

I think of you often sailing on your yacht.

I hope you and Mary Anne had many wonderful voyages together on both land and sea.

My condolences,

Tasha Stonorov in





