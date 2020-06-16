On June 7, Mary Bernadette Shine of Wayne, PA completed her worldly journey and went to her eternal home with Christ. She was a blessing to those around her for 80 years. Bernadette was born on February 11, 1940 to Richard and Rose (Ruhland) Walsh in Baltimore, MD. She attended St. Agnes College of Nursing, receiving her degree in 1961. On December 29, 1962 Bern married Thomas Richard Shine. They were blessed with 3 boys Michael, David, and Timothy. Bernadette worked as a nurse until starting her family. Once the boys were in high school and college, she launched into a new career in real estate, ultimately becoming the Vice-President of Corporate Relocation for Weichert. Shortly after her husband Tom died in 2005, she joined a new bible study, Walking with Purpose, at St. Isaac Jogues. This wonderful study and amazing group of women were life changing for and a blessing to Bern. She became even more faith-filled and a true light to those fortunate to know her. Of all Bern’s titles, the one she most enjoyed was “Bun”. Bun treasured time with her 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Her eyes lit up when she saw them, and the feeling was mutual. Her grandchildren have so many great memories and funny stories to sustain them until they see their Bun again. There simply isn’t enough space to describe her, but those who knew Bern even casually, knew that she loved God, her family, and her friends. She always had a smile on her face and with her zest for life and her love for others, was quick to put a smile on the face of others and make you feel like you were part of her family. Bern had a way of making things more lovely, more special, and more joyful when she was there. She had a deep and unwavering faith in God, and though we will so miss this gem of a lady, it brings us joy to know she is in peace at her final home. Welcoming Bernadette into heaven are her parents, Richard and Rose Walsh, and her husband, Tom along with many other dear family and friends. Mourning their loss, but rejoicing in heaven’s gain, are her sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Erin (Wayne PA), David and Shannon, (Littleton, CO), and Timothy (Malvern, PA), her grandchildren, Chelsea (and Tyler) Wilson, Regan, Daniel, Madeline, Piper, and Andrew, and her great-grandsons Max and Brady Wilson. Also mourning and rejoicing are her beloved siblings, Margaret (and Harry) Graham, Angela (and Tom) Kinlin, Dolores (and Chris) Costello, and John (and Kate) Walsh, many cherished nieces and nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11 at St. Isaac Jogues in Wayne, PA. Remembrance will be from 10-11, followed by a funeral mass from 11-12. A celebration of her beautiful life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Walking with Purpose at Walking with Purpose, 15 E. Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830 or walkingwithpurpose.com/donate.
Published in Main Line Media News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.