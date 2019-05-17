|
|
Mary E. (nee McCarty) Callahan, age 88, formerly of King of Prussia, passed away on May 15, 2019. Born in Philadelphia to the late Frank and Helen (nee Casey) McCarty. Mary was the beloved wife of the late John J. Callahan. She was the loving mother of the late James Callahan, Helen Marie Lozano (John), Rosemary Heinze (Wayne), Annamary Callahan, Gracemary Lipnicki (John), Mary Carmel Noone (Tom), John Callahan, Eileen Mary Garner (the late Bob), Frank Callahan (Kim). She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was a very devout Catholic, and taught CCD at Mother of Divine Providence in King of Prussia. She loved vacationing in Ocean City, NJ with her family. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Norberts Church, 50 Leopard Rd, Paoli, PA 19301, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA. Arrg: The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087, (610-989-9600). Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Main Line Media News on May 26, 2019