Mary Elizabeth Wilson McDermott, age 95, wife of the late Edward J. McDermott(d. 1995) Jr., passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Granite Farms Estates, Media Pa. Mrs. McDermott was a long time resident of Wayne prior to moving to Media. Born on November 24, 1924 in Plymouth Meeting, PA, she was a daughter of the late William Sloan and Elsie (Fisher) Wilson. Mrs. McDermott was a graduate of Phoenixville High School and Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1953. She was proud of being part of the nursing profession and was known for the exemplary care of she gave to her patients. Mrs. McDermott was a long-time employee and volunteer at Paoli Memorial Hospital; she finished her 45 year nursing career with the medical offices of Dr. Nicholas Battafarano, MD., Wayne, PA. She was a loving mother and grandmother, having served as girl scout leader, was actively involved in her children’s school events, and adored spending time with her 5 grandchildren. She had a wicked sense of humor, enjoyed pranks and was a talented knitter and seamstress. Those that met Mrs. McDermott loved spending time with her due to her warm and fun nature. As a member of St Andrews Lutheran Church she was active in Lutheran women’s auxiliary, Sunday school, VBS, and service projects. Mrs. McDermott is survived by three children, Kevin W. McDermott of Malvern, PA, Ruth McDermott-Levy, wife of Andy Levy of Berwyn, PA, and Ellen M., wife of Mark Gray of Exton, PA; five grandchildren: Matthew Levy, Sloan Gray Sam Levy, Kayla Gray & Ryan Gray. She was preceded in death by her sister, Eleanor Ruth Wilson Orner. Funeral services and burial will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 2725 Egypt Road, Audubon, PA 19403. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in Main Line Media News from May 4 to May 10, 2020.