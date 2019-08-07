|
Mary E. Honesty, age 77, passed peacefully surrounded by family on August 7, 2019, in Wayne, Pennsylvania, following a brief illness. She was a long-time resident of Chesterbrook. She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Maynard Honesty; Children: Carlos (Angie) Honesty of Granger, Indiana; Carter Honesty of Merritt Island, Florida; and Jason (Dena) Honesty of Wayne, Pennsylvania; Step-daughter: Retha Dawn Crump of Zanesville, Ohio. Sibling: Ginny (Calvin) Lee of Bowie, Maryland. Grandchildren: Cameron Honesty, Jacob Honesty, Callie Honesty, Elijah Honesty, Chelsea Bauer, Robert Bauer, Brandon Crump and Kyle Crump. Great-Grandchildren: Kiah Crump, Shiann Crump, Kaden Crump, Conner Crump, and Matthew Dalton. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Evelyn Carter and her brother, James (Jim) Carter. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Mary was known to all who knew and loved her as kind, warm, caring, generous and devoted to family and friends. She was an amazing cook known far and wide for her baked goods. She was always there to lend a helping hand. At Mary’s request, there will be no service. In her memory, contributions can be made to the Paoli Hospital Foundation, 255 W. Lancaster Ave, MOB III Suite 231, Paoli, PA 19301 or online at www.mainlinehealth.org/phgiving Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. West Chester 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Aug. 18, 2019