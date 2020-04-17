|
|
Mary Tomasina Tarquinio Lawrence, 93, passed away quietly on April 1, 2020 in Bryn Mawr Hospital with family members by her side. Mary leaves an extraordinary legacy of generosity, caring and love. She is remembered as a loving mother to her five sons, compassionate nurse, caring friend, doting and adored grandmother, supportive sister and devoted wife. She made friends easily and kept them throughout her life. She was happiest with lots of people around, especially if they were family. She often quipped that she never spent a night alone, and fretted at the prospect of ever having to do so. She prided herself on her cooking and enjoyed properly setting the table whether it was breakfast for her boys or the formal china for a holiday dinner. She said that life only got better as she got older and the best decade was when the grandchildren started coming. She spent her summer vacations on Lower Goose Island in Casco Bay, Maine, and while the camping life there could be difficult, she cherished the intimate time spent with her boys and extended family. She was a “champion of mothers” and her counsel, experience and caring was appreciated by mothers of all stripes, including her daughters-in-law, nieces, neighbors, working mothers, stay-at-home mothers and single mothers. While raising her boys, Mary worked as a substitute nurse in the Radnor School District. After her boys left the house, she returned to nursing at the Devon Family Practice. She was an active volunteer in many organizations including Lower Merion Baptist Church, the Devon Horse Show, and the American Medical Association. Mary Tarquinio Lawrence was born on August 1, 1926 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, the third of five children of John Tarquinio and Angelina Cimino Tarquinio, who emigrated from Abruzzi Province, Italy in the early 1900’s. She graduated from Haverford High School before attending the Bryn Mawr Hospital School of Nursing. It was while working at Bryn Mawr Hospital when she met a young resident and the love of her life, Dr. L. Theodore Lawrence. After marrying in 1951 and having her first son, Steve, also born at Bryn Mawr Hospital, Ted and Mary moved to Long Beach, California, where their other four sons were born. In 1963 the family moved to Wilmington, Delaware for four years before moving to Newtown Square, Pa. where they resided for the next 48 years. She is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Dr. L. Theodore Lawrence, her sisters Doris Tarquinio Brown and June Tarquinio, her four sons, Roy (Janet), Geoff (Sheena), Bill (Nancy) and Dr. Tom Lawrence (Susan), her eleven grandchildren, Alex (Ella), James (Shelly), Rebecca, Teddy, Kyle, Daniel, Luke, Michael (Katie), Victoria, Trevor and Matthew, and two great grandchildren, Leo and Cameron. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Angelina Tarquinio, her sister Elizabeth Tarquinio Schaffer, her brother Dominic Robert Tarquinio and her eldest son Steve Lawrence. A Memorial service will be held in June at the Lower Merion Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation in her name.
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 26, 2020