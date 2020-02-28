|
Mary Loretta (Lightcap) DeLucca passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Landing of Collegeville in Collegeville, PA. She was 94. Mrs. DeLucca was a resident of King of Prussia, PA. She worked in the communications department for Academy Life. Mary was a member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia. She was a member of numerous senior centers including the Upper Merion Senior Center, and was an avid writer and line dance instructor. Born in Royersford, PA on October 8, 1925, she was a daughter of the late John J. and Anna C. (Wilkenson) Lightcap; and the wife of the late Daniel A. DeLucca, who died in 2014. Surviving is her loving family including 4 sons: Richard A. (Marlene) DeLucca, Daniel D. (Janet) DeLucca, David A. (Carol) DeLucca and Gary J. (Joann) DeLucca; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grand-children; and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon A. DeLucca; a brother, Jack Lightcap; and a sister, Anna Clare Matty. The family will receive relatives and friends at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9 to 9:50 am; her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 am. Interment will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Phoenixville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolence to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 8, 2020