Mary Lou (née Louthan) Harris passed away at home on February 23, 2019. She was the widow of Joseph R. Harris, whom she married on December 19, 1942. Mary Lou was the loving mother of three sons, Thomas (Mary), Scott (Valerie) and Jeffrey (Phyllis). She is survived in death by Thomas, Jeffrey and Valerie Harris, as well as grandchildren, Aimée (Sean Brandt), Thomas (Erinda) and Rachael; and three great-grandchildren, Jack, Madeleine and Patrick. Born July 21, 1924, in Troy, Ohio, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, George and Edith Louthan, and four siblings. Troy always held a special place in Mary Lou’s heart. Two years ago, she returned to attend her 75th high school reunion. The town was the place where at age 17, she met Joseph, a young aircraft engineer, at the Mayflower Sweet Shop. Their romance continued across four states and seven decades. Her devotion to her husband, children and extended family continued until her death. Among Mary Lou’s greatest gifts were the generosity and time she gave to community service organizations. Throughout her life, she was active in fund-raising for the P.E.O. Sisterhood, the Paoli Hospital Auxiliary and her church communities. Into her 90s, Mary Lou regularly volunteered at St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church in Wayne, PA., where she was the first woman to chair its Board of Trustees. Mary Lou loved sports competition, including tennis, golf, bowling, bridge and curling. She was known for her incomparable Christmas cookies, baked and hand decorated for nearly 70 years, and now a tradition continued by her grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church, Wayne, PA., 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Melanoma Research Foundation (melanoma.org) are appreciated.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 10, 2019