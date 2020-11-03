Mary Louise (“Mary Lou”) Masterson passed away peacefully on All Souls Day, November 2, 2020 at home in Newtown Square, PA, at the age of 86, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Richard (“Dick”) Kevin Masterson, her four children, Richard Kevin Masterson, Jr., Karen Masterson Dienst, Peter John Masterson, and Shelagh Masterson Colleran, and their spouses, Susan Holder Masterson, Charles Sedgwick Dienst, Dorothy Growney Masterson, and David John Colleran, her eleven grandchildren, Amanda Callahan Dienst McDonough (Matt), Christopher Sedgwick Dienst (Lena), Bridget Shannon Masterson, Brook Delaney Masterson, Reilly Bennett Masterson, Cara Marie Dienst, Peter John Masterson, David John Colleran, Jr., Peyton Randall Masterson, Mary Katherine Colleran, and Charles Patrick Colleran, and her younger brother, Frederick John Greene, Jr. (Joyce) and their children and grandchildren. Mary Lou was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Mr. and Mrs. Frederick John Greene and raised in Baldwin, NY, where she attended St. Christopher’s Parish School and Our Lady of Mercy Academy. She graduated from Rosemont College in 1956 and upon graduation, joined Sperry Rand Corporation where she worked as a computer programmer for Admiral Grace Hopper, a pioneering computer scientist and inventor, and traveled the country training businesses and research institutions on how to program and use UNIVAC -1, one of the first commercial computers in the United States. Mary Lou was a devoted wife and mother. She was also an avid golfer, tennis player, skier, and bridge player. Mary Lou and Dick spent many wonderful vacations skiing and playing golf with friends and family in Beaver Creek, CO, where they had a second home, and traveling in Europe. In 2002, she suffered a severe spinal cord injury at the age of 67, and while she was not able to resume her athletic activities, she fought back to regain and maintain her mobility with a combination of unmatched courage, determination and fortitude, and the loving support and encouragement of her husband, who she frequently referred to as “a saint”. She overcame innumerable obstacles and setbacks over the ensuing 18 years of her life, and also found time to earn a master level rating in Contract Bridge and win several tournaments along the way. She loved her husband and family dearly and was grateful that they were all able to spend time with her in the days preceding her death. She will be forever loved and missed by her family and by her dear friends at Overbrook Golf Club, Shadow Wood, and her various bridge clubs. Relatives and friends are invited to join with Mary Lou’s family for a viewing and Funeral Mass at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 2400 North Providence Road, Media, PA 19063. The viewing will begin at 9:30am and will be followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Mary Lou’s behalf to Rosemont College at https://rosemontgiving.com
