Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
For more information about
Mary Murray
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
50 W. Walker Rd
Wayne, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
50 W. Walker Rd
Wayne, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Murray

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Murray Obituary
Mary Murray (nee Parrish) of Wayne, formerly of Penn Wynne, PA, passed away on March 27, 2019 at Fellowship Manor in Whitehall, PA. She was 90. Daughter of the late John L. Parrish and Helena Ziegler Parrish, she was born on July 23, 1928 in Trenton, NJ. Mary worked in the athletic department of Lower Merion High School from 1970 until 1996 and was a recipient of the Fritz Brennan Award. Mary was the beloved wife of the late John T. “Jack” Murray. Devoted mother of Kathleen Foster (Dennis), Lynn Fritz (John), Peter Murray (Susan) and the late Kevin Murray (Theresa Guen-Murray). Dear sister of James Parrish and the late William Parrish. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday April 2, 10:30 AM at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 50 W. Walker Rd., Wayne, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing at the Church after 9:30 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Thorncroft Equestrian Center, 190 Line Rd. Malvern, PA 19355. Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore. www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now