|
|
Mary Murray (nee Parrish) of Wayne, formerly of Penn Wynne, PA, passed away on March 27, 2019 at Fellowship Manor in Whitehall, PA. She was 90. Daughter of the late John L. Parrish and Helena Ziegler Parrish, she was born on July 23, 1928 in Trenton, NJ. Mary worked in the athletic department of Lower Merion High School from 1970 until 1996 and was a recipient of the Fritz Brennan Award. Mary was the beloved wife of the late John T. “Jack” Murray. Devoted mother of Kathleen Foster (Dennis), Lynn Fritz (John), Peter Murray (Susan) and the late Kevin Murray (Theresa Guen-Murray). Dear sister of James Parrish and the late William Parrish. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday April 2, 10:30 AM at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 50 W. Walker Rd., Wayne, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing at the Church after 9:30 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Thorncroft Equestrian Center, 190 Line Rd. Malvern, PA 19355. Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore. www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 7, 2019