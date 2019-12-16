Home

Mary McWold Risher passed away December 5, 2019 at Bryn Mawr Hospital. She was recovering from an operation in March to remove a nonmalignant tumor in her heel. It became infected in early November and the hospital was unable to stop it. Ms. Risher was a teacher for many years in Philadelphia and Abington. She was a graduate of Penn State and Temple University. She was age 75 and is survived by her husband Howard Risher and their two children, Jennifer, who lives in Harleysville, PA and Colin who resides in Washington DC. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in March. Services were held on Wednesday, December 11. Donations in her memory can be made at the .
Published in Main Line Media News on Dec. 22, 2019
