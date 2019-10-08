|
|
Mary Francis Shearer Sileo passed away peacefully on Monday, October 1, 2019. She was born September 14, 1926, and recently celebrated her 93rd birthday. Mary was a resident of Wayne, PA since 1968. She is survived by two daughters and one son: Maxine Carroll (Dixie) Denton of Texas and VA, Shearerie Sileo Welsh of Wayne, Malvern and West Chester, PA, and Don Sileo of NY. She was pre-deceased by her daughter, Maureen Carroll Gibson, also of Wayne. Mary loved eight grand-children and five great-grand-children. Mary once made it to the pages of The Suburban for protesting an adult film showing at the Anthony Wayne movie theatre. The theatre reversed course. She was formerly married to Donald Sileo, attorney for the Philadelphia Hotel Association, and founding council for the Radnor Association of Township Employees (RATE). Formerly employed by the Wayne Hotel, Mary was also a volunteer, employee, board member, and client of a beloved organization, Surrey Services. “Mary was certainly an icon in Surrey’s history and she will be deeply missed...Her wit, passion and uncanny humor brought us all joy.” Christi Seidel, Senior Director, Surrey Services for Seniors. Private services will be held in Mary’s hometown of Pittsford, NY, where her father, Frank Shearer, served as town clerk, and sister, Victoria (Torie) Graces, succeeded him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mary’s name to be directed to Surrey Services, Devon, PA.
Published in Main Line Media News on Oct. 13, 2019